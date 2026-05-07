Taylor Fritz Rumored to Be Dating New Celebrity After Morgan Riddle Breakup

USA tennis star Taylor Fritz hasn't been competing over the past few months because he has been dealing with chronic knee tendinitis.

Because of this, the world's No. 7-ranked player was questionable to compete in Roland Garros (aka the French Open) later this month, especially because the clay court would be more difficult on his knee. But the 28-year-old does indeed plan to play in Roland Garros, as tennis journalist Jessica Schiffer reported on X on May 1.

Taylor Fritz (USA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, while Fritz will be present, his longtime girlfriend, influencer Morgan Riddle, will not. This is because this couple (who had been dating for over six years) broke up last month.

Shortly after this was confirmed, Riddle made a post showing that she had moved to New York City (out of Los Angeles, where Fritz is located) and is now starting a new life for herself in the Big Apple.

Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of Taylor Fritz (USA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Reports about Fritz and Riddle breaking up caught much of the tennis world by surprise. However, not everyone was shocked. There had been rumors about their potential split in early April, as the @usopenbeyondthebaseline Instagram account made an April 6 post that was captioned, "DUMPED: Sourced say that Taylor Fritz has DUMPED his longtime [girlfriend] Morgan Riddle".

Riddle shut these claims down at the time by commenting on this post and writing, "@taylor_fritz damn did you know about this?? 🤣🤣." Yet, it's now clear that the account knew what it was talking about.

Taylor Fritz, Olivia Jade Dating Rumors Surface After Morgan Riddle Breakup

Because of this, it would seem that this account has an idea of what it's talking about regarding Fritz's dating life.

And it dropped another fascinating rumor on May 6, with an Instagram post that was captioned, "This just in! Taylor Fritz and Olivia Jade have been seen cozying up to each other at Bird Street!"

This account wasn't the only place where this rumor has surfaced, as Deaux Moi also posted about it on May 6.

As of right now, these are just rumors. But considering the past credibility of these outlets, where there's smoke, there's very likely fire.

Who is Olivia Jade?

Olivia Jade is a 26-year-old influencer who's the daughter of famous actress Lori Loughlin. She has been linked to romantic relationships with several big names, including A-list actor Jacob Elordi, which spanned nearly five years.

She was also rumored to be dating Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, and dated singer Jackson Guthy before Elordi.

It will be fascinating to see whether any more surfaces regarding this fling between Jade and Fritz, along with whether Riddle responds.