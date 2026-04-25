Morgan Riddle Cries in First Post After Taylor Fritz Breakup Confirmed

While USA tennis star Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle's relationship appeared to be in a great spot at the Miami Open, things quickly took a turn afterwards.

This started with an April 6 Instagram post @usopenbeyondthebaseline that was captioned, "DUMPED: Sourced say that Taylor Fritz has DUMPED his longtime [girlfriend] Morgan Riddle".

Morgan Riddle initially shut these claims down by commenting on the post and tagging her boyfriend of six years, writing, "@taylor_fritz damn did you know about this?? 🤣🤣". Therefore, most were convinced there was no truth to this rumor.

But speculation began once again a few weeks later, when the @deuxmoi Instagram account made an April 23 post that was captioned, "On April 7 Morgan Riddle shot down the Taylor Fritz breakup rumors but fans are not convinced. Please note this email was anonymously submitted and cannot be verified."

The subject line of that email asserted that Fritz had recently been spotted on celebrity dating app Raya, which obviously suggested that the couple had split. And one of the top comments on the post was from a user who claimed they had seen Fritz on Raya a few days prior.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

And now it's known that the rumors are true, as PEOPLE confirmed with an April 25 article that Riddle and Fritz have indeed split up.

Morgan Riddle Dubs Herself 'Best Ex-Girlfriend' After Taylor Fritz Breakup Was Confirmed

One interesting aspect of that PEOPLE article was that Riddle has broken up with Fritz, since the initial rumors had it the other way around.

While this might be the case, that doesn't mean Riddle isn't feeling the emotions after breaking up with the man she had been with for over half a decade.

Morgan Riddle wears a sheer black stunner at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

An Riddle showed as much with an April 25 Instagram post that was captioned, "is this thing on?"

There were many photos included, all of them portraying various aspects of the breakup. One was Riddle crying with what appeared to be a crystal balancing on her forehead. Another post showed her wearing a white t-shirt that had, "World's Best Ex Girlfriend" written in red.

There was a photo of moving boxes, another of a restaurant sign that said, "You can cry in here!", and another of a subway station that said, "The next stop is".

It will be interesting to see whether Fritz addresses the breakup on social media, or if Riddle is the only one who will post about this major change.