Tennis legend Serena Williams dons brown belted dress while revealing biggest 'mic drop' career moment

The 23-time Grand Slam winner looks back at one her biggest accomplishments while filming a new commercial.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Serena Williams during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.
Serena Williams dominated opponents for 26 years on the tennis court — a career that netted the tennis legend 23 Grand Slam championship wins. Now, the sports icon is reminiscing about one of her greatest and most impressive accomplishments.

Williams, 43, shared a new Instagram video on Thursday, March 27 from her time on set shooting a commercial with Lincoln. The premise of the post was regarding her biggest "mic drop" career moment, which didn't take her long to figure out. 

"Definitely winning a Grand Slam pregnant," said Williams. "You can't get a bigger mic drop than that."

In 2017, Williams won the Australian Open while being eight weeks pregnant with her daughter Olympia. She defeated her sister Venus in the final round. Olympia would be born later that fall.

The tennis legend — who married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017 — also welcomed her second daughter, Adira, in the summer of 2023. She recently took her little one to enjoy a day at the beach in February of this year.

Williams famously retired from professional tennis in 2022 and has since put a focus on her venture capital fund, where she's invested her money in a ton of different businesses, including the WNBA's Toronto Tempo.

Serena Williams
Tennis legend Serena Williams, seen here waving to the crowd after losing the final match of her career to Ajla Tomljanovic 2022 U.S. Open tennis, has suffered two pulmonary embolisms — the first in 2011 and the second in 2017 after the birth of her first child. She was able to return to competition both times but has also said that she needs to be vigilant for the rest of her life when it comes to early detection of blood clots. / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
