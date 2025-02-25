Serena Williams's stunning pink top and shorts combo has fans calling her the GOAT
Serena Williams cemented her legacy as one of the most famous athletes in the world thanks to her dominant career in professional tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam winner is now seeing a surge in her social media presence following her Super Bowl LIX cameo — and she's taking full advantage of it.
Williams, 43, shared a new Instagram video on Tuesday, February 25, that sent her 18 million followers into a frenzy. She rocked a pink turtleneck long-sleeve top and paired it with white athletic shorts. The stylistic and music video sensibilities of the post added a level of swagger that only Williams could achieve.
"Caption this...boom!" she wrote in the caption. Well, it didn't take long for her fans to respond.
"The GOAT is on the move," gushed one person.
"I am healthy! I am strong! I have worked very hard to succeed, and I have achieved!! I am fabulous!" shouted a second person.
A third person wrote, "Namaste," followed by the prayer hands emoji.
Another person reiterated, "The GOAT."
RELATED: Serena Williams stuns in leopard bikini while taking a dip in the ocean with daughter Adira
Williams famously danced the C-walk at Super Bowl LIX as a part of Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance. Ever since she's been posting on Instagram nonstop — including taking her 1-year-old daughter Adira to the zoo. The famed athlete and husband Alexis Ohanian share Adira, as well as daughter Olympia, 8, together.
Aside from family time, Williams also showed her fans a look at her naturalistic lifestyle. Since every post she drops tends to go viral, fans should expect Williams to continue smashing winners on social media.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless