Serena Williams stuns in leopard bikini while taking a dip in the ocean with daughter Adira
Serena Williams cemented her legacy in the game of tennis by outmatching her opponents with her powerful serves and sharp forehand shots. Now, she's slamming winners again — this time at the beach.
The 43-year-old legend took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, and shared some photos of a day out with her youngest child Adira. Williams and her 1-year-old enjoyed a dip in the ocean on a warm day, which saw the multi-time Grand Slam winner rocking a sizzling bikini. The tennis icon shares Adira and Olympia, 8, with her husband Alexis Ohanian.
Williams wore a silver and black one-piece bikini that showed off her muscular physique. She also revealed that the idea to go to the beach was Adira's.
"My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no," she wrote in the caption.
RELATED: Serena Williams shares 'rare' look into 'naturalist' lifestyle
Several of Williams' 17.9 Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to commend her for being a great mom, but also to compliment her fiery swimsuit.
"Girrrrrrrrrrrrrl! I want that bathing suit!" screamed one person.
"O my god. Gorgeous woman. Great swimsuit. Just basic instinct," wrote another.
A third person wrote, "OMG cute cute cute cute!!!"
"Serena out here looking Fabulous," stated a fourth person.
RELATED: Serena Williams slays stunning bikini top following Super Bowl halftime performance
Williams was thrust back into the limelight after dancing at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, where musical guest Kendrick Lamar broke the all-time viewership record for his incredible performance.
Aside from that, Williams has remained extremely busy with her day-to-day life now that she's retired from tennis. She does still find time to watch after Adira — including a recent fun trip to the zoo during a hectic work day.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock