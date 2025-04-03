Tennis legend Serena Williams turns back the clock and serves an ace in beauty line promo
Serena Williams is turning back the clocks.
The 43-year-old sports icon officially retired from Tennis in 2022 after a 26-year career that netted her 23-Grand Slam titles. Now, she's out on the courts again and serving up an ace, but this time it's for one of her beauty brands.
Williams took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 2, and shared an advertisement for her Wyn Beauty line. The promo shows the athlete smashing a serve at top speeds into a billboard, which shatters and reveals the brand's logo. Williams was draped in a yellow hoodie and black sport leggings while doing it all.
Williams has been popping up everywhere since her surprise cameo in Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX back in February. This landed the tennis legend several new endorsement deals, including one with Lincoln, where she revealed one her biggest "mic drop moments" in her career.
"Definitely winning a Grand Slam pregnant," Williams said in the advertisement. "You can't get a bigger mic drop than that."
The retired pro is referring to her 2017 Australian Open victory while being eight weeks pregnant with her daughter Olympia. She defeated her sister Venus in the final round. Olympia would be born later that fall.
In the meantime, Williams has put a focus on her Venture Captial Fund, where her and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have put money into several organizations, including owning a minority stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins.