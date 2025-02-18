The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Serena Williams share 'rare' look into 'naturalist' lifestyle

The tennis legend shows off her gardening skills to her fans.

Chelsea Hirsch

Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet before the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River.
Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet before the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. / James Lang-Imagn Images

Serena Williams is showcasing a new skill — gardening.

The tennis champion, 43, gave fans a peek into one of her hobbies via an Instagram story on Monday, February 17. In the video, she wears a sweater over a blue Nike T-shirt as she takes fans on a tour of her garden.

"Rare footage of me at my farm where I'm just picking the Moringa things off the trees, I don't know what they're called!" she laughed.

Serena Williams
Instagram @serenawilliams

She continued, "So when I — I do a lot of cooking, I make lots of teas from leaves. I dehydrate things and I — I'm like a little bit of a, I don't know, naturalist. But I don't really talk about it a lot."

Williams explained that she was collecting leaves from the Moringa tree to dehydrate and make her own tea. She added that if you take the seeds, keep them wet for a few days, and eat them, they help flush out your system and aid digestion.

Serena Williams and plant
Instagram @serenawilliams

RELATED: Serena Williams slays stunning bikini top following Super Bowl halftime performance

The mom of two has been making headlines off the court in recent weeks, especially after surprising fans with an appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show, where she famously performed a c-walk during his "Not Like Us" performance.

She previously performed the dance after winning gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, which inspired Lamar.

"When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,'" she revealed an Instagram post following the Super Bowl. "I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story."

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Chelsea Hirsch
CHELSEA HIRSCH

Chelsea Hirsch is a passionate editor and writer with extensive experience in celebrity news and entertainment. She has told stories through both photos and words — at Shutterstock, she covered major events like Paris Hilton's wedding, showcasing her ability to work on large-scale, high-profile assignments. She previously worked as a Senior Reporter at Page Six, where she wrote in-depth features that captured the latest celebrity developments, from high-profile lawsuits to exclusive red carpet interviews. A graduate of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, with a focus on arts and culture reporting, Chelsea also holds a BA in Journalism and Media Management from SUNY New Paltz. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending quality time with her family, often relaxing at the beach.

Home/News