Serena Williams share 'rare' look into 'naturalist' lifestyle
Serena Williams is showcasing a new skill — gardening.
The tennis champion, 43, gave fans a peek into one of her hobbies via an Instagram story on Monday, February 17. In the video, she wears a sweater over a blue Nike T-shirt as she takes fans on a tour of her garden.
"Rare footage of me at my farm where I'm just picking the Moringa things off the trees, I don't know what they're called!" she laughed.
She continued, "So when I — I do a lot of cooking, I make lots of teas from leaves. I dehydrate things and I — I'm like a little bit of a, I don't know, naturalist. But I don't really talk about it a lot."
Williams explained that she was collecting leaves from the Moringa tree to dehydrate and make her own tea. She added that if you take the seeds, keep them wet for a few days, and eat them, they help flush out your system and aid digestion.
The mom of two has been making headlines off the court in recent weeks, especially after surprising fans with an appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show, where she famously performed a c-walk during his "Not Like Us" performance.
She previously performed the dance after winning gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, which inspired Lamar.
"When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,'" she revealed an Instagram post following the Super Bowl. "I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story."
