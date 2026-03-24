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Tiger Woods Shares Touching Moment With Serena Williams at TGL Finals

The two sports legends link up in Florida and have a special moment.
Matt Ryan|
Feb 17, 2026; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Genesis Invitational tournament host Tiger Woods speaks to the media during a press conference at Riviera Country Club.
Feb 17, 2026; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Genesis Invitational tournament host Tiger Woods speaks to the media during a press conference at Riviera Country Club. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Two legends of sports linked up for a touching moment when Tiger Woods acknowledged Serena Williams at the TGL Finals.

The 50-year-old Woods is still golfing, but his 15 major golf championships may be pretty set in stone at this point, falling short of Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

Tiger Wood
2018 winner Patrick Reed places the green jacket on 2019 winner Tiger Woods after the final round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Michael Madrid / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams, meanwhile, retired from professional tennis in 2022 and finished with 23 Grand Slams — one short of Margaret Court’s 24.

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Serena Williams
Sept 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 44-year-old Williams has gone viral recently for her incredible body transformation where she looks unrecognizable since her playing days. She’s also now a part owner of Canada’s first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, which is set to begin play in 2026. She also happens to be a part owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club, a professional TGL team owned by Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and Serena, as well as her sister Venus Williams.

As a result, she was there at the TGL at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida watching where Tiger gave her a sweet hug.

Woods gets all kinds of celebrity guests watching him golf like Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen for his bachelor party before he married actress Hailee Steinfeld last May.

That’s a lot of sports greatness in one place right there.

Tiger Wood
Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC celebrates the win over Boston Common Golf during TGL match at SoFi Center on March 17, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. | GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

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