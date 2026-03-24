Tiger Woods Shares Touching Moment With Serena Williams at TGL Finals
Two legends of sports linked up for a touching moment when Tiger Woods acknowledged Serena Williams at the TGL Finals.
The 50-year-old Woods is still golfing, but his 15 major golf championships may be pretty set in stone at this point, falling short of Jack Nicklaus’ 18.
Williams, meanwhile, retired from professional tennis in 2022 and finished with 23 Grand Slams — one short of Margaret Court’s 24.
The 44-year-old Williams has gone viral recently for her incredible body transformation where she looks unrecognizable since her playing days. She’s also now a part owner of Canada’s first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, which is set to begin play in 2026. She also happens to be a part owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club, a professional TGL team owned by Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and Serena, as well as her sister Venus Williams.
As a result, she was there at the TGL at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida watching where Tiger gave her a sweet hug.
Woods gets all kinds of celebrity guests watching him golf like Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen for his bachelor party before he married actress Hailee Steinfeld last May.
That’s a lot of sports greatness in one place right there.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.