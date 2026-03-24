Tiger Woods Shares Touching Moment With Serena Williams at TGL Finals

Two legends of sports linked up for a touching moment when Tiger Woods acknowledged Serena Williams at the TGL Finals.

The 50-year-old Woods is still golfing, but his 15 major golf championships may be pretty set in stone at this point, falling short of Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

2018 winner Patrick Reed places the green jacket on 2019 winner Tiger Woods after the final round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Michael Madrid / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams, meanwhile, retired from professional tennis in 2022 and finished with 23 Grand Slams — one short of Margaret Court’s 24.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Sept 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 44-year-old Williams has gone viral recently for her incredible body transformation where she looks unrecognizable since her playing days. She’s also now a part owner of Canada’s first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, which is set to begin play in 2026. She also happens to be a part owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club, a professional TGL team owned by Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and Serena, as well as her sister Venus Williams.

As a result, she was there at the TGL at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida watching where Tiger gave her a sweet hug.

Tiger Woods catching up with @WeAreLAGC co-owners Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the @TGL Finals 🤝 pic.twitter.com/DkIJyM7Fq8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2026

Woods gets all kinds of celebrity guests watching him golf like Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen for his bachelor party before he married actress Hailee Steinfeld last May.

That’s a lot of sports greatness in one place right there.