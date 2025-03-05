Josh Allen hangs with Tiger Woods at TGL finale for bachelor party with Sam Darnold
Josh Allen is a big golfer and fan of the sport, and took a bachelor party to watch a TGL match in Florida where he linked up for epic photos with Tiger Woods.
The Buffalo Bills MVP left his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld for the bachelor party trip while she crushed her dress at the Oscars. The two have been pretty inseparable of late with Steinfeld attending the NFL Honors 2025 event in New Orleans, Louisiana, where they shared an epic kiss when he won his award, and then Allen at Steinfeld’s launch party for her new business venture “Angel Margarita” where he had to rip open a locked vending machine, and then most recently in Italy where he didn’t carry an umbrella for her.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in bra mirror selfie on Milan trip with Josh Allen
Allen, his brother Jason Allen, and others like Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and teammate Dalton Kincaid had an amazing time hooting and hollering while Woods and others were playing. Allen even got interviewed by ESPN where he gave the perfect answer that no doubt made Steinfeld smile.
Speaking of perfect, Allen and Woods posing together is two of sports’ MVPs making for an epic photo. You can see the two of them hanging out HERE.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld flexes toned legs disrobing skirt with holes
It’s not the first time they’ve been seen together like back in 2024 when they linked up at the Genesis Invitational Pro-Am at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
While there’s reports on social media it was Allen’s own bachelor party after getting engaged in November, it’s not yet confirmed.
Allen and Woods in the same building, now that’s a bachelor party no matter whose it is.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top