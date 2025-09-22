The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Serena Williams flaunts much-debated skinny figure in satin swimwear and bathrobe

The 43-year-old former tennis superstar shows off her new look in stunning photos.

Matt Ryan

Former tennis star Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet before hosting the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
Former tennis star Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet before hosting the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Serena Williams is unrecognizable from her tennis playing days after losing a lot of weight recently. She showed off her new figure in a stunning photo shoot.

The 43-year-old retired after the 2022 US Open after 27 years of playing professional tennis and winning a record 23 Grand Slam titles.

She’s since been enjoying time with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two daughters, as well as business ventures like an ownership role in the new Toronto Tempo WNBA team.

She’s also been hitting the gym super hard and finally revealed the secret to her controversial weight loss.

Williams has since stunned in a yellow swimsuit, and had a beautiful moment presenting at Maria Sharapova’s Hall of Fame induction and sitting with her former rival.

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapov
Tennis legend Serena Williams, left, makes a surprise appearance to induct Maria Sharapova into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Aug. 23. / David DelPoio/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She then certainly turned heads in her latest look “dressed to the nines” in this satin stunner.

She describes it as swimwear which has a very bedroom look to it.

You can see the difference, though, from her playing days where she had a very muscular build to how she looks now in those pics above.

Serena William
Serana at the 2022 US Open / Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

While many are debating if she looks too skinny recently, it’s not stopping her from rocking fits like the swimwear look and her ab-flexing gym selfies.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

