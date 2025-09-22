Serena Williams flaunts much-debated skinny figure in satin swimwear and bathrobe
Serena Williams is unrecognizable from her tennis playing days after losing a lot of weight recently. She showed off her new figure in a stunning photo shoot.
The 43-year-old retired after the 2022 US Open after 27 years of playing professional tennis and winning a record 23 Grand Slam titles.
She’s since been enjoying time with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two daughters, as well as business ventures like an ownership role in the new Toronto Tempo WNBA team.
She’s also been hitting the gym super hard and finally revealed the secret to her controversial weight loss.
Williams has since stunned in a yellow swimsuit, and had a beautiful moment presenting at Maria Sharapova’s Hall of Fame induction and sitting with her former rival.
She then certainly turned heads in her latest look “dressed to the nines” in this satin stunner.
She describes it as swimwear which has a very bedroom look to it.
You can see the difference, though, from her playing days where she had a very muscular build to how she looks now in those pics above.
While many are debating if she looks too skinny recently, it’s not stopping her from rocking fits like the swimwear look and her ab-flexing gym selfies.
