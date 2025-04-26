The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Titans pick Cam Ward’s touching moment you didn’t see minutes before 2025 NFL Draft

The former Miami quarterback and top pick overall for the Tennessee Titans shows he’s all class.

Matt Ryan

Cam Ward, QB, from Miami holds a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 1st overall by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cam Ward, QB, from Miami holds a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 1st overall by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Ward heard his name called as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Tennessee Titans, but minutes before that happened, he had a touching moment behind-the-scenes that cameras captured.

The quarterback out of the Miami Hurricanes who transferred from the Washington State Cougars had a tremendous senior season with 4313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

Now, he’s in an elite class of those who were picked No. 1 overall. He’s so special that Warren Moon unretired his No. 1 jersey number and gifted it to Ward. Moon played for the then Houston Oilers before they moved to Tennessee and his jersey had been retired since 2006. It was a tremendous surprise for Ward and a special scene.

While that was a touching gesture, what was really a special moment was just minutes before he knew he was the top overall pick, Ward was seen backstage playing catch with a kid and making his day.

That’s super nice of the 22-year-old Ward. What a moment you didn’t see at the NFL draft. He deserved that hug from NFL Commissoner Roger Goodell.

Cam War
Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

