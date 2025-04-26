Titans pick Cam Ward’s touching moment you didn’t see minutes before 2025 NFL Draft
Cam Ward heard his name called as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Tennessee Titans, but minutes before that happened, he had a touching moment behind-the-scenes that cameras captured.
The quarterback out of the Miami Hurricanes who transferred from the Washington State Cougars had a tremendous senior season with 4313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.
Now, he’s in an elite class of those who were picked No. 1 overall. He’s so special that Warren Moon unretired his No. 1 jersey number and gifted it to Ward. Moon played for the then Houston Oilers before they moved to Tennessee and his jersey had been retired since 2006. It was a tremendous surprise for Ward and a special scene.
While that was a touching gesture, what was really a special moment was just minutes before he knew he was the top overall pick, Ward was seen backstage playing catch with a kid and making his day.
That’s super nice of the 22-year-old Ward. What a moment you didn’t see at the NFL draft. He deserved that hug from NFL Commissoner Roger Goodell.
