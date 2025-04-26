Shedeur Sanders seen with popular singer Shenseea during NFL draft
The NFL draft didn’t go as Shedeur Sanders planned. He at least got to hang with the widely popular singer Shenseea along the way.
The quarterback out of the Colorado Buffaloes and son of Deion Sanders made quite the impression before the first round with his super massive and expensive chain, and he even put on a rap performance despite not being picked Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
He even kept things light with a game of tennis with brother and former teammate Shilo Sanders, who also is waiting to get picked, playing tennis and making a hilarious “wager” about the draft.
One moment that got overlooked during his day, was him chopping it up with the Jamaican star Shenseea. The 23-year-old QB and the 28-year-old singer were definitely not distracted by the draft fall.
Maybe she was impressed by his rap skills? She’s worked with artists like Sean Paul, Tyga, and Christina Aguilera herself.
Shenseea boasts 8.5 million followers on Instagram and gets millions of views on posts like these.
Shedeur certainly has a good support system around him and is winning at life when Shenseea shows up at your draft party.
