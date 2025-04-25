Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft room full of big-game hunting trophies
If you thought Shedeur Sanders’ custom-built draft room was insane, Quinn Ewers’ draft night setup surrounded by big-game hunting trophies takes the cake.
The Texas Longhorns quarterback and native Texan has the most Texas-looking hunting room you can imagine.
Ewers was a stud for coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns last season with 3472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions and is now taking his talents to the NFL.
While hoping to hear his name called in Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, video panned to Ewers sitting around with more stuffed dead animals than could be counted.
Wow. His parents sat with him as well with dad in the cowboy boots.
While the 22-year-old QB is going to replaced by the much-hyped Arch Manning at Texas after Ewers led the team to the College Football Playoff semifinals, Ewers turned down some serious NIL money to transfer and opted instead for the draft.
Whichever team gets him, he can get a new home to fill up with some serious hunting trophies. An accurate arm and an accurate shot. Elite.
