Tom Brady’s Tease About Jayden Daniels’ Mom Regina Raises Eyebrows

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is one of the NFL's brightest young stars. However, his 2025 season didn't go the way he was hoping.

Daniels only played in seven games in 2025 because he suffered leg injuries: a knee sprain in Week 2, a hamstring injury in Week 7, and a dislocated left elbow in Week 9. While none of these required surgery, they all forced Daniels to miss time, and the Commanders ultimately had him sit out the team's final three regular season games to prevent further injury in what had already become a lost season.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While Daniels wasn't on the field, he still found ways to make headlines. One example of this regarded speculation that Daniels might be dating USC Trojans women's basketball star JuJu Watkins, who sat out the 2025-26 season because of a torn ACL she suffered nearly a year ago.

Daniels was in attendance when Watkins became the first Sierra Canyon High School basketball player to ever get their jersey retired on January 9, 2026.

JuJu Watkins becomes the first Sierra Canyon basketball player EVER to get their jersey retired 🔥👀



A well-deserved honor! pic.twitter.com/p5gdyxQTO0 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 10, 2026

This was far from the first time Watkins and Daniels had been spotted in public together, which has added more fuel to the fact that they might be dating.

The most viral public appearance between Daniels and Watkins came when they were seen speaking to each other in the stands at a basketball game last March, before Daniels' mother, Regina, came and sat between them.

Funny interaction yesterday between Jayden Daniels & JuJu Watkins…and Jayden’s mom, Regina Jackson. 😂



(via:@bigphillva6) pic.twitter.com/OanB5fepLV — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) March 23, 2025

Fans were joking about Regina interrupting what might have been a romantic connection. This prompted some to say that Regina tried to take too much control over her son's personal life.

Tom Brady’s Remark About Jayden Daniels’ Mom Regina Sparks Buzz

It seems that these comments have caught NFL legend Tom Brady's attention. Many massive sports icons were in the same room together on March 18, as part of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic kickoff dinner.

Brady and Daniels were on stage together at one point, and Brady said, “I haven’t seen Jayden once for the field in 7 or 8 months."

When comedian Kevin Hart asked him what that was like, Brady said, "I’m just happy his mom let him play!" per an X post from The New York Post Sports' account.

Tom Brady to Jayden Daniels: “I haven’t seen Jayden on the field in 7 or 8 months. … I’m just happy his mom let him play.” 😳



(🎥 @nypostsports)



pic.twitter.com/dBQqyTII1m — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 19, 2026

This tease about Daniels' mom is catching attention and is well on its way to going viral. While the video didn't capture whether Daniels mustered up a response, it appears that he took the tease in stride.