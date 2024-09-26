Travis Kelce prepared for his 'Grotesquerie' role with this advice from Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is one supportive girlfriend to Travis Kelce. Before the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, accepted a role in Ryan Murphy’s new series, Grotesquerie, he spoke to the pop superstar, also 34.
“She's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," Murphy, 58, told E! News at the Monday, September 23 premiere of the new series in New York City.
"I was thrilled about that,” added Murphy — who noted he “love[s] [Swift], too.”
Despite Kelce’s lack of acting experience, Murphy didn’t have any qualms about casting him in the show.
"A star is a star is a star — and he's a star,” he told E!. "He's so charismatic, and he's so smart, he's lovely.”
In fact, it was actually Kelce who approached Murphy with the idea to cast him in the series.
“He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honor,” the showrunner added.
Kelce knew two things were true, Murphy said: “He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him," he explained. Not to mention, the NFL star wasn’t afraid to approach Murphy with tweaks to the script.
Kelce went above and beyond for his part — as well as everyone else’s.
"He knew everybody's lines," Murphy shared. “He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him."
Ultimately, the TV guru said, “The world is [Kelce’s] oyster. He can do anything.”