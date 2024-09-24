Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story reaches the one-year milestone mark
The most popular love story in the world reaches an incredible milestone. It was exactly one year ago today that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began their romantic relationship when the extremely popular musician attended the September 24, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs emerged victorious 41-10.
On that day, Swift was spotted in Travis' luxury private suite, where she cheered on Travis alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. At one point Swift expressed her exuberant enthusiasm for the nine-time Pro Bowler after he scored a touchdown in the third quarter of the game. The power couple then traveled together in a convertible to an afterparty.
Throughout the year, Swift and the Chiefs tight end seemed inseparable, a miraculous feat considering the multi-time Grammy winner was on her wildly popular Eras Tour. Swift even attended 15 Chiefs games, including their Super Bowl LVIII triumph back in February. While she's been to two games during the 2024-2025 season, her streak ended on Sunday, September 22nd, when the singer missed the Chiefs' victory over the Atlanta Falcons on NFL Sunday Night Football.
While Kelce may be shifting away as the Chiefs' go-to receiving option, his love and admiration for Swift has not slowed down one bit. One can only hope that their next year is just as exciting as the previous.
