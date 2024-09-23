Ryan Murphy recalls 'coachable' Travis Kelce memorizing 'Grotesquerie' cast's lines
Details of Travis Kelce’s acting debut are still being kept tight. But the cast and crew of FX’s upcoming horror-drama “Grotesquerie” promises that viewers are in for a big treat.
During a press conference for “Grotesquerie,” which took place Monday, Sept. 23, the show’s creator Ryan Murphy spoke highly of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s acting abilities and dedication to his craft.
Murphy explained that Kelce’s mysterious role was born from a conversation between the two, in which, Kelce expressed admiration for Murphy’s work, and a desire to break into acting.
“I always have a motto in my world and in my work, that a star is a star is a star,” said Murphy. “It doesn't matter what field you're a star in. If you had that charisma, you are going to bring it to whatever you do. It was a very lovely meeting, and it ended with me saying, ‘Okay, well, I'll keep you in mind, and maybe we'll come up with something.’”
Kelce, however, wasn’t wanting to wait, and insisted on filming with him while the NFL was in off-season.
“He said, ‘No, I want to do it now. I have, I have three months now, and I really would love to have anything,’” Murphy recalled. “...And I said, ‘Well, I have this one part, and if you're interested, I will specifically write it and tailor it for you. And he said, ‘I would love that.’ So we were off to the races.”
According to Murphy, Kelce immediately hit it off with his co-star Niecy Nash-Betts, and from the first episode, Murphy knew Kelce “could not fail.” He also remarked Kelce’s dedication to his craft.
“He worked with an acting coach for several months,” Murphy said. “He showed up off-book. He knew everybody's lines. He was so professional. He was so committed. He kept saying to me, ‘I'm real coachable. Coach me. Coach me.’ So I did. And he ended up being a delight, and I would love to continue working with him on this and other things. I cannot say enough about him as a leader. He's just the kindest, sweetest, everything you think about him is true.”
Fans can look forward to seeing “Grotesquerie” upon its premiere on FX this Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m ET. Episodes will air weekly, and be available to stream on Hulu a day after the original broadcast.
