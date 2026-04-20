Trent Williams' Wife Sondra Flexes Family Shopping Spree After New 49ers Contract

While the San Francisco 49ers haven't managed to win a Super Bowl under Kyle Shanahan in his nine seasons as their head coach, it doesn't appear that their championship window has closed.

Yet, one reason why the 49ers were able to sign so many star players before last season was that star quarterback Brock Purdy was still on his rookie contract. Once he and San Francisco agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension last May, it was going to be tough to allocate enough money to keep all those star players around.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

However, San Francisco has still done a solid job of keeping the majority of its core together, even after Purdy's contract.

And another example of this arrived on April 20, when news broke that the 49ers and star tackle Trent Williams agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract extension, which included $37 million guaranteed and a $22 million signing bonus, according to The Athletic.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Williams is headed for the NFL Hall of Fame and has arguably been the best tackle in football for the past decade. And his wife, Sondra, has been by his side for much of this journey.

The couple has navigated tragedy in recent years, as news broke in December of 2024 that the couple had a son, Trenton Jr., who was stillborn at 35 weeks old. Sondra made an Instagram post about it in February that included, "These past few months have been overwhelming and a rollercoaster of emotions. My heart has been extremely heavy with the passing of so many of my loved ones and all that is taking place in the world," in the caption.

Sondra Williams Posts Photo of Shopping Spree Amid Husband Trent's 49ers Contract Extension

It seems that the Williams family is enjoying Trent's new contract. This was shown by a post that Sondra made to her Instagram story on April 20, which showed one of Williams' three daughters (that he had in a previous relationship) sitting at a table at a mall.

Next to her were several shopping bags, including one from Gamestop, one from BoxLunch, one from Tillys, and another from Cotton On. The photo was captioned, "... After a little shopping 🛍️".

The next Instagram story post showed Trent Williams walking around the mall with Sondra and another daughter.

The entire Williams family deserves to treat themselves, given all that Trent has accomplished in his NFL career.