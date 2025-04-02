49ers HC Kyle Shanahan looks unrecognizable from first season eight years ago
Kyle Shanahan is not even close to being on the hot seat.
But he's definitely a head coach that has many San Francisco 49ers fans and NFL pundits wondering, can he win a Super Bowl?
RELATED: 49ers QB Brock Purdy's NFL salary is mind-blowing vs. Deshaun Watson's deal
The son of two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Shanahan, who won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos with legendary QB John Elway (who had been, up to that point, burdened with never winning one) and the unstoppable Terrell Davis during that run, the still only 45 year old has come agonizingly close, losing both times to the Kansas City Chiefs and the heroics of Patrick Mahomes on the NFL's biggest stage, along with two other NFC Championship Game appearances.
Like the before and after photos of presidents of the United States after they've been on the job, Shanahan looks like an old man compared to the boyish dude who got the 49ers gig eight years ago.
RELATED: 6-foot-2 Patrick Mahomes looks massive beside 5-foot-7 Lionel Messi in cool photo
The side-by-side comparison has started to go viral, and it's startling to see the difference. It looks like two different people.
It doesn't help that in one of those NFC Championship losses, it was to good friend and protege Sean McVay, who got the proverbial monkey off of his back by leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Shanahan, who has always been praised for his play-calling genius, seems to now be doubling down on the potential of Brock Purdy, who is often criticized for being a system quarterback, to finally get him that illusive Vince Lombardi trophy.
The biggest obstacle right now is getting a deal done, as projecting the former Mr. Irrelevant's talent vs. Shanahan's don't-eff-up-my-genius execution seems to be creating a divide on the worth of a much-needed extension with only one year left on the 25 year old's rookie deal.
That stress can't help the aging process.
But again, Shanahan is only 45, a baby by NFL coaching standards. And he only needs to look towards the Chiefs Andy Reid, who was crushed for never winning it all with the Philadelphia Eagles. He found Mahomes, and three Super Bowls later, he's now in the NFL GOAT coach conversation.
Unfortunately two of those Lombardi Trophies are at the expense of Shanahan. Enough to age a man like a president.