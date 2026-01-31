Brock Purdy’s Wife Jenna Turns Heads in 49ers-color Dress With SF WAGs in Mexico

It was a rollercoaster season for the San Francisco 49ers who had to overcome so many injuries including quarterback Brock Purdy who missed eight games. After losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the divisonal round, Purdy his teammate buddies headed to Mexico with their WAGs where Jenna Purdy stood out at dinner in her bold Niners-color dress.

It was still a successful season for the 25-year-old Purdy after signing a five-year, $265M deal.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It was also special off the field as Jenna gave birth to their first child in daughter Millie during training camp in July.

Millie has been a hit at dad’s games with mom, too.

Jenna is always a winner on game days with her fit game, too, including her sparkly pants that stood out in the big win over the Chicago Bears.

Jenna’s dress turns heads with 49ers WAGs

She also stood out in the Niners-red dress while at dinner with WAGs like Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, and Olivia Culpo.

Jenna Purdy (right) with 49ers WAGs | Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Brock would get in on the photo action with his wife as well.

Brock Purdy with wife Jenna | Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Baby Millie also made the trip as seen here with mom and dad in an adorable photo.

Of course, the boys had their fun including George Kittle following his Achilles surgery.

George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Kyle Juszczyk, and Trent Taylor hanging out during the offseason ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/YlDgY6WMgs — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 24, 2026

