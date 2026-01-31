Brock Purdy’s Wife Jenna Turns Heads in 49ers-color Dress With SF WAGs in Mexico
It was a rollercoaster season for the San Francisco 49ers who had to overcome so many injuries including quarterback Brock Purdy who missed eight games. After losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the divisonal round, Purdy his teammate buddies headed to Mexico with their WAGs where Jenna Purdy stood out at dinner in her bold Niners-color dress.
It was still a successful season for the 25-year-old Purdy after signing a five-year, $265M deal.
RELATED: Brook Purdy’s wife Jenna flaunts 49ers win with Claire Kittle despite George’s injury
It was also special off the field as Jenna gave birth to their first child in daughter Millie during training camp in July.
Millie has been a hit at dad’s games with mom, too.
Jenna is always a winner on game days with her fit game, too, including her sparkly pants that stood out in the big win over the Chicago Bears.
RELATED: George Kittle’s wife Claire posts all-black 49ers fit with injured hubby for Seahawks
Jenna’s dress turns heads with 49ers WAGs
She also stood out in the Niners-red dress while at dinner with WAGs like Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, and Olivia Culpo.
Brock would get in on the photo action with his wife as well.
Baby Millie also made the trip as seen here with mom and dad in an adorable photo.
Of course, the boys had their fun including George Kittle following his Achilles surgery.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.