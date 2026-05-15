Trevor Lawrence's Wife Marissa Shares Honest Reaction to Jaguars QB's Jarring Haircut

Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence flipped the script regarding his NFL career narrative last season.

While Lawrence (who the Jags drafted with the No. 1 pick of the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft) had shown glimpses of greatness during his first several NFL seasons, he also endured stretches of mediocrity. And this inconsistency led to some believing that he wasn't going to reach the potential he once had as a top prospect.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this was much of the same to start the 2025-26 NFL campaign, Lawrence went on an extraordinary streak during the season's second-half, finishing the season in the best form of his career and looking like one of the league's best quarterbacks.

Jacksonville ultimately came up short in the AFC Wild Card Round, but optimism is high that Lawrence can repeat that second-half success during the upcoming season.

But if he does, it won't be with the same long hair look Lawrence is known for. This is because he unveiled a haircut on May 14 that threw the football world upside down.

Marissa Lawrence Likes What She Sees From Husband Trevor's New Haircut

If there's one person who has got to like this new look from Lawrence, it's his wife, Marissa.

The two have been together since high school after having met in the 8th grade. They got engaged in 2020, were married shortly after, and had a daughter in January of 2025.

No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, pose with Lawrence's new teal Jaguar jersey | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Marissa initially posted a photo of Lawrence's cut hair on the ground to her Instagram story on May 15, which was a way to tease the entire cut.

However, this post didn't convey what she actually felt about her husband's decision.

🚨BREAKING: Jacksonville #Jaguars superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa posted this photo on her Instagram story…



It appears that TREVOR LAWRENCE HAS CUT HIS LONG HAIR.



We may get an update on this tonight…



Major #NFL hair news 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/RAWMtU885q — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 14, 2026

But Marissa did deliver her opinion about this with another post to her Instagram story afterwards. She reposted the Instagram post that Jacksonville made of Lawrence after his haircut and added the emojis, "😍😍🤭".

This response makes it clear that Marissa is on board with the shorter cut and look from Trevor. Then again, one would imagine that he had to get Marissa's blessing before making such a jarring and drastic. change in the first place.

Maybe Lawrence sporting this fresh look will be what propels Jacksonville to new heights during the upcoming season. Or maybe his hair was the good luck charm to their fantastic second half last year.

Fans will have to wait and see to find out.