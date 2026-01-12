Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares heartfelt message after Jaguars playoff loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars had what was a fantastic season end in heartbreaking fashion on January 11, as they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills at home by a score of 27-24.

Many believed this game would be decided by which of the quarterbacks played better. And ultimately, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen outplayed Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While this will be a tough pill for the Jaguars to swallow, the bottom line is that this team exceeded expectations this season. They were one of the AFC's elite teams throughout the year and appear to have an extremely bright future.

The same can be said for Lawrence. He had been inconsistent before this year, but his play in the season's second half showed that he deserves to be the quarterback of Jacksonville's future.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lawrence's wife, Marissa, has been supporting him for years now, as the couple met in the 8th grade, went to high school together, began dating in 2016, and got engaged in 2020.

And the Lawrence's had their first child, a baby girl named Shae, in January of 2025.

Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa reacts with heartfelt post after Jaguars loss

Marissa made a post to her Instagram story a few hours after the Jaguars' crushing defeat to the Bills. It showed Shaw in what looked to be a box suite and was captioned, "Not how we thought the season would end but we are so proud of so so so proud of 16!! We love you always".

Marissa Lawrence's January 11 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@marissa.lawrence

At least Lawrence has a supportive and loving family to come home to. He'll be more motivated than ever this offseason to bring Jacksonville back to the postseason.

