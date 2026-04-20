Trinity Rodman's Post Explains Reason for Missing Boyfriend Ben Shelton's Title Win

23-year-old American tennis standout Ben Shelton has had a successful start to his 2026 season. He secured his first tournament win back in February, when he defeated Taylor Fritz at the final of the Nexo Dallas Open.

Shelton also advanced to the final of the BMZ Open in Munich, Germany, where he faced off against his friend, Italy's Flavio Cobolli, on April 19. And Shelton was victorious in this showdown, meaning that he has now won two ATP tournaments and improved his world ranking to No. 6 in the world.

Ben Shelton celebrates a point | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Shelton is well-known within the tennis community, he is arguably better known within pop culture for being the boyfriend of Washington Spirit and USA Women's National Team star forward Trinity Rodman.

Rodman and Shelton had a mutual flirtation over social media last year, and ultimately got together about a year ago. They are still clearly going strong, and Rodman is often seen supporting Sheldon at his tennis tournaments. Shelton has also been seen watching Rodman at many of her own soccer games.

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Rodman is in the middle of her NWSL season with the Spirit, and Shelton is obviously busy competing in tournaments around the globe.

But Rodman still managed to show Shelton support with an Instagram post before his BMW Open final, which showed her and Shelton embracing and then kissing after one of his matches. The post was captioned, "Just cuz 🤍 @benshelton".

Trinity Rodman Shows Off Coachella Fit Amid Missing Boyfriend Ben Shelton's Title Win

One can't blame Rodman for not making the trip to Germany to watch Shelton win the BMW Open in person this past weekend, given that she's in the middle of her season.

But that didn't stop Rodman from going to Coachella to see Justin Bieber perform. This was shown with an Instagram post on April 19 that featured several photos of Rodman with the caption, "Bieber day hallelujah".

Rodman was wearing a bedazzled black swimsuit top with ripped blue jeans and tons of jewelry.

Of course, it's easier for Rodman to make a quick trip to California compared to Germany, and her not being present for Shelton's victory doesn't mean anything about their relationship.

Perhaps Shelton encouraged her to go see Bieber at Coachella, given that it could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And one would imagine that he would have been there with her, if it hadn't conflicted with his own busy schedule.

United States forward Trinity Rodman (2) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images