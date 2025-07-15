Trinity Rodman gets lovey-dovey with boyfriend Ben Shelton rocking green bikini
Trinity Rodman was definitely a WAG star in the stands for Wimbledon with boyfriend Ben Shelton making a run to the quarterfinals.
The 23-year-old Rodman, who is the daughter of Dennis Rodman despite not wanting to be associated with her father, and the 22-year-old Shelton have been linked since early March of this year.
Rodman is of course a huge soccer star on the USWNT and for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL. She was a huge fit star in the stands at the All-England Club with her silk top look, and her polka-dot top. She also went viral for destroying her dad Dennis after a big Shelton win, and for showing off a Ben Shelton shirt she was wearing in the gym that she literally got off a fan’s back.
RELATED: Ben Shelton reveals gf Trinity Rodman's 'crazy' reaction to tennis tour
On Monday, Rodman did a summer photo dump where she showed off some training routines, but also a fire green bikini while flexing some PDA with Shelton. She wrote, “Not the summer that I had in mind but still loved every moment ❤️ can't wait to be back on the field” while dropping the fire pics.
RELATED: Ben Shelton's gf Trinity Rodman cheers on tennis star at French Open in rare jersey
While she’s looking forward to getting back on the field and has been training hard, it certainly looks like she’s enjoying sweet moments with Shelton.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’