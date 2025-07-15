The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Trinity Rodman gets lovey-dovey with boyfriend Ben Shelton rocking green bikini

The USWNT star shows off her summer with her tennis star man while looking forward to getting back on the field.

Matt Ryan

Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton of the United States winning his match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on day eight at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton of the United States winning his match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on day eight at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Trinity Rodman was definitely a WAG star in the stands for Wimbledon with boyfriend Ben Shelton making a run to the quarterfinals.

The 23-year-old Rodman, who is the daughter of Dennis Rodman despite not wanting to be associated with her father, and the 22-year-old Shelton have been linked since early March of this year.

Rodman is of course a huge soccer star on the USWNT and for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL. She was a huge fit star in the stands at the All-England Club with her silk top look, and her polka-dot top. She also went viral for destroying her dad Dennis after a big Shelton win, and for showing off a Ben Shelton shirt she was wearing in the gym that she literally got off a fan’s back.

RELATED: Ben Shelton reveals gf Trinity Rodman's 'crazy' reaction to tennis tour

Tennis star Ben Shelton and soccer star Trinity Rodman
Ben Shelton / Instagram

On Monday, Rodman did a summer photo dump where she showed off some training routines, but also a fire green bikini while flexing some PDA with Shelton. She wrote, “Not the summer that I had in mind but still loved every moment ❤️ can't wait to be back on the field” while dropping the fire pics.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman/Instagram

RELATED: Ben Shelton's gf Trinity Rodman cheers on tennis star at French Open in rare jersey

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton
Trinity Rodman/Instagram

While she’s looking forward to getting back on the field and has been training hard, it certainly looks like she’s enjoying sweet moments with Shelton.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships