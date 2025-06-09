Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade goes viral for tirade at Pacers-Thunder Game 2
The Indiana Pacers pulled off a stunning 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
After committing 19 turnovers in the first half, Indiana clawed back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter where Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton drilled the game-winning field goal with .3 seconds left in regulation.
"This group is a resilient group," Haliburton told reporters after the game. "And we don't give up until it's 0.0 on the clock." Haliburton and the Pacers look to get a second win on the road before the series returns to Indianapolis.
Jade Jones, Haliburton's girlfriend, who flew to Oklahoma City for the Pacers-Thunder showdown, returned to the Paycom Center for Game 2 on June 6.
Jones showed off her pregame fit on Sunday, rocking a navy crop top with a matching tennis skirt and a white sweatshirt around her shoulders.
Therefore, it was easy to identify to Jones when the TV cameras panned to the crowd and captured the former Iowa State cheerleader appearing to go off on a fan.
While it's not clear what caused the animated response, the moment immediately went viral on social media. The Athletic's James Boyd posted on X, "LOL!! The broadcast just cut to a shot of Ty's girlfriend, Jade, in the crowd talking CRAZY to somebody. I respect the passion. "
One fan posted, "Someone remind Haliburton’s girlfriend that they are still down by 14." Another fan commented, "Now that’s love."
Haliburton did not have a great game against the Thunder in Game 2. Down 17 points and four minutes left in regulation, the 25-year-old guard was pulled.
Haliburton finished the night with 17 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.
