Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade lounges by pool in OKC before Pacers-Thunder Game 1
As Tyrese Haliburton gears up for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, his girlfriend Jade Jones is enjoying some downtime before the craziness — lounging poolside while reading a thriller novel.
Jones, who has been dating Haliburton since 2019, shared the post of her relaxing sunny day on Wednesday, June 4, one day before Haliburton's Indiana Pacers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In the Instagram Story upload, Jones shared a glimpse at her tanned legs — and rhinestone-studded chrome mani — as she showed off her reading material.
If her past poolside posts are any indicator, the elementary school teacher can't put down the crime thriller, given that she shared a photo of herself reading the same book last month amid the playoffs.
While The Perfect Marriage could seem like a hint about her future intentions with Haliburton, Jeneva Rose's novel is actually about a not-so-perfect marriage (hence why "perfect" is crossed out, in what looks like a trail of blood, on the cover). The fictional story is actually about a criminal defense attorney whose husband's affair partner winds up dead. And who doesn't love a beach thriller?
By hanging at the pool and enjoying some escapism into her book, it looks like Jones is soaking up the sun and some relaxation before supporting her boyfriend in the stands.
The Pacers face off against OKC during Game 1 of the finals tonight.
