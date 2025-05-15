The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade shows off 'date night' all-denim cowgirl fit

As the Indiana Pacers await their Eastern Conference Finals foe, the NBA star's girlfriend Jade Jones showed off a stunning "date night fit."

Matthew Graham

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's not often an NBA star gets to have a romantic date night in the middle of the playoffs.

Luckily for the Indiana Pacers' franchise player, he gets to do exactly that with his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones as they await their Eastern Conference Finals opponent after the Boston Celtics extended their series against the New York Knicks to a Game 6 in an inspirational performance after Jayson Tatum's devastating achilles injury.

RELATED: Tyrese Halliburton’s girlfriend Jade crushes custom Pacers fit with his mom in win

Jade Jones and friends
Jade Jones/Instagram

Jones, who enjoyed some light "The Perfect Marriage" (is that a hint for Mr. Haliburton to put a ring on it?) reading by the pool earlier in the day, followed up on her Instagram Stories with a stunning "date night fit."

Giving off cowgirl vibes, Jones rocked an all-denim midriff, sleeveless top and a matching miniskirt, completing the look with knee-high buckled burgundy boots.

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade goes at haters in Pacers unreal NBA playoffs run

Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Haliburton and Jones have been a breakout couple from this year's NBA playoffs, as the 25-year-old former Iowa State standout has turned Mr. Clutch, while his longtime girlfriend has dazzled with her fantastic fits and lighthearted smack talking.

Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Jones first started grabbing attention when Haliburton was part of Team USA at the Paris Olympics, as the couple traveled together throughout their fun-filled French adventures.

Now they get an unexpected romantic getaway to catch up, with Jones' fit already the night's winner.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls

MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return

Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion