Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade shows off 'date night' all-denim cowgirl fit
It's not often an NBA star gets to have a romantic date night in the middle of the playoffs.
Luckily for the Indiana Pacers' franchise player, he gets to do exactly that with his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones as they await their Eastern Conference Finals opponent after the Boston Celtics extended their series against the New York Knicks to a Game 6 in an inspirational performance after Jayson Tatum's devastating achilles injury.
Jones, who enjoyed some light "The Perfect Marriage" (is that a hint for Mr. Haliburton to put a ring on it?) reading by the pool earlier in the day, followed up on her Instagram Stories with a stunning "date night fit."
Giving off cowgirl vibes, Jones rocked an all-denim midriff, sleeveless top and a matching miniskirt, completing the look with knee-high buckled burgundy boots.
Haliburton and Jones have been a breakout couple from this year's NBA playoffs, as the 25-year-old former Iowa State standout has turned Mr. Clutch, while his longtime girlfriend has dazzled with her fantastic fits and lighthearted smack talking.
Jones first started grabbing attention when Haliburton was part of Team USA at the Paris Olympics, as the couple traveled together throughout their fun-filled French adventures.
Now they get an unexpected romantic getaway to catch up, with Jones' fit already the night's winner.
