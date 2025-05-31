Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade shows off bold Pacers fit for Knicks Game 6
After the Indiana Pacers took a 111-94 loss the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, they face a pivotal Game 6 on May 31.
The Pacers hold a 3-2 series lead over the Knicks and can punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time 25 years with a win. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who scored just eight points with six assists in Game 5, knows he needs to do more in order to get the job done.
"I've got to be better," Haliburton told reporters. "And I will be better in Game 6."
Helping cheer on the Pacers in at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night, Haliburton's girlfriend of six years, Jade Jones.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade flexes custom Pacers crop-top in Game 3 selfie
Jones missed out on attending Game 5 of the Pacer-Knicks series at Madison Square Garden on May 29. The 27-year-old took a detour to Miami in order to celebrate one of her best friend's bachelorette party.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton’s gf Jade flexes bachelorette party dress before Pacers Game 6
However, Jones made her back to Indiana for the highly-anticipated Game 6 showdown. She posted a selfie before tipoff showing off a custom yellow hat with Haliburton's face emblazoned on the front.
And in case there was any confusion over where her allegiance lies, Haliburton's name is sewn down a pant leg of her jeans with the Pacers' logo on the front waist.
If the Pacers win, they'll move on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. If they lose, Game 7 is scheduled for June 2.
