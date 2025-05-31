The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade shows off bold Pacers fit for Knicks Game 6

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, can't be missed in a custom yellow hat and jeans for Game 6 against the New York Knicks.

Emily Bicks

Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones at the NBA All Star game.
Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones at the NBA All Star game. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
After the Indiana Pacers took a 111-94 loss the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, they face a pivotal Game 6 on May 31.

The Pacers hold a 3-2 series lead over the Knicks and can punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time 25 years with a win. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who scored just eight points with six assists in Game 5, knows he needs to do more in order to get the job done.

"I've got to be better," Haliburton told reporters. "And I will be better in Game 6."

Helping cheer on the Pacers in at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night, Haliburton's girlfriend of six years, Jade Jones.

Jade Jones, Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

Jones missed out on attending Game 5 of the Pacer-Knicks series at Madison Square Garden on May 29. The 27-year-old took a detour to Miami in order to celebrate one of her best friend's bachelorette party.

Jade Jones and friends
Jade Jones (front right) and friends / Jade Jones/Instagram

However, Jones made her back to Indiana for the highly-anticipated Game 6 showdown. She posted a selfie before tipoff showing off a custom yellow hat with Haliburton's face emblazoned on the front.

And in case there was any confusion over where her allegiance lies, Haliburton's name is sewn down a pant leg of her jeans with the Pacers' logo on the front waist.

Jade Jones
@jadeeejones/Instagram

If the Pacers win, they'll move on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. If they lose, Game 7 is scheduled for June 2.

Published |Modified
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

