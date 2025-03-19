The Athlete Lifestyle logo

USC's JuJu Watkins rocks black tee and gold chain while touting the release of her limited edition Gatorade bottle

The 19-year-old basketball star received a big endorsement ahead of the NCAA March Madness tournament

Joseph Galizia

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts to the cation Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts to the cation Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
JuJu Watkins is steadily preparing to lead the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans into NCAA March Madness. Ahead of the annual tournament she received a huge sponsorship boost from Gatorade.

Watkins, 19, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 18, and touted the release of her new limited edition Gatorade bottle. The basketball star wore a plain black tee and a gold chain for the advertisement. 

The bottle itself was a variety of colors and displayed the No. 12, the same number Watkins wears at USC. "Without struggle there is no progress," it reads on the other side of the bottle. 

Watkins 1.1 million Instagram followers were incredibly excited about the special release, and rushed to the comments section to let the young baller know.

"My glorious queen," gushed one person.

A second person screamed, "shes stunning i need!!!!"

A third person wrote, "The ART on this Bottle looks FIRE!"

"Cute!" claimed a fourth.

Watkins's dynamite play throughout the 2024-2025 campaign helped the Trojans land the No. 1 seed in the NCAA March Madness tourney. The team finished with a 28-3 record, with Watkins herself averaging 24.6 points per game in the season.

The Trojans battle the No. 16-seeded UNC Greensboro Spartans on March 22 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. 

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) guards USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) as she passes the ball during the second half of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA defeated USC 72-67. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

