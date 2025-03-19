USC's JuJu Watkins rocks black tee and gold chain while touting the release of her limited edition Gatorade bottle
JuJu Watkins is steadily preparing to lead the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans into NCAA March Madness. Ahead of the annual tournament she received a huge sponsorship boost from Gatorade.
Watkins, 19, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 18, and touted the release of her new limited edition Gatorade bottle. The basketball star wore a plain black tee and a gold chain for the advertisement.
The bottle itself was a variety of colors and displayed the No. 12, the same number Watkins wears at USC. "Without struggle there is no progress," it reads on the other side of the bottle.
Watkins 1.1 million Instagram followers were incredibly excited about the special release, and rushed to the comments section to let the young baller know.
"My glorious queen," gushed one person.
A second person screamed, "shes stunning i need!!!!"
A third person wrote, "The ART on this Bottle looks FIRE!"
"Cute!" claimed a fourth.
Watkins's dynamite play throughout the 2024-2025 campaign helped the Trojans land the No. 1 seed in the NCAA March Madness tourney. The team finished with a 28-3 record, with Watkins herself averaging 24.6 points per game in the season.
The Trojans battle the No. 16-seeded UNC Greensboro Spartans on March 22 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.