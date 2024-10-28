JuJu Watkins shows off rare glam look in jaw-dropping fits
JuJu Watkins doesn’t dress up often; she just cares about putting on that uniform and ballin’.
For the USC Trojans first Big Ten Media Day, for example, she rocked glasses, with a white T and jeans for a super casual look. You might even catch her in an abs-out Dodgers jersey meeting with Mookie Betts. You’ll definitely see her on the court, having fun with her teammates and “forced friends” in a Trojans uniform.
But it’s not often the 19-year-old basketball star goes glam and shows off her more sophisticated side. Watkins, a Naismith Player of the Year preseason nominee, did a photoshoot for the cover story of Boardroom and took to Instagram to promote her fire fits.
She definitely looks ready to be the queen of LA this season.
Watkins is a star. She recently signed a historic deal with Nike to add to her robust NIL portfolio. She was awarded the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award after averaging 27.1 points per game and 7.3 rebounds last season and was also named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
USC Women’s Basketball starts the season as No. 3 in the national rankings and tips off opening night at home November 3 against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels. Watkins and the Trojans will look to shake off last season’s Elite 8 loss to Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.
Before then, JuJu got in a rare glam session, but it’s no doubt right back to the hardwood for the USC star.
