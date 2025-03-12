USC star JuJu Watkins flaunts abs in crop-top fit before NCAA tournament
JuJu Watkins is getting ready for what she hopes is a deep NCAA tournament run for the USC Trojans, but she’s also crushing off the court in her NIL deals. For her latest one, she wore a stunning crop-top fit.
Watkins is the sophomore sensation who has taken women’s basketball by storm, and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year at just 19 years old. She’s currently averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. While USC lost in the Big Ten tournament final to their rival UCLA Bruins, the Trojans are projected to be a No. 1 seed in the tourney once the selection committee finalizes the bracket on Sunday.
In the meantime, JuJu has been rolling along with her endorsement deals like her new partnership with United Airlines that uses her little-known middle name, and one for a women’s beauty product where she rocked her signature bun and a crop-top fit.
Here’s the full video of her endorsement.
The sky is the limit for Watkins, who if healthy, will undoubtedly be the No. 1 pick in the future in the WNBA.
While Watkins and USC awaits to play, JuJu is still slaying off the court in her latest ad and fit.
