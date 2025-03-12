The Athlete Lifestyle logo

USC star JuJu Watkins flaunts abs in crop-top fit before NCAA tournament

The Big Ten Player of the Year and Trojans All-American can slay off the basketball court as well.

Matt Ryan

Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at the Galen Center.
Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at the Galen Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins is getting ready for what she hopes is a deep NCAA tournament run for the USC Trojans, but she’s also crushing off the court in her NIL deals. For her latest one, she wore a stunning crop-top fit.

Watkins is the sophomore sensation who has taken women’s basketball by storm, and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year at just 19 years old. She’s currently averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. While USC lost in the Big Ten tournament final to their rival UCLA Bruins, the Trojans are projected to be a No. 1 seed in the tourney once the selection committee finalizes the bracket on Sunday.

JuJU Watkins and USC
Juju Watkins and teammates. / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

In the meantime, JuJu has been rolling along with her endorsement deals like her new partnership with United Airlines that uses her little-known middle name, and one for a women’s beauty product where she rocked her signature bun and a crop-top fit.

JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins/Instagram
JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins/Instagram
JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins/Instagram

Here’s the full video of her endorsement.

The sky is the limit for Watkins, who if healthy, will undoubtedly be the No. 1 pick in the future in the WNBA.

While Watkins and USC awaits to play, JuJu is still slaying off the court in her latest ad and fit.

