Victor Wembanyama’s dramatic new hairstyle stands out at NCAA national title game
Victor Wembanyama was in the building for the NCAA Championship Game between the Florida Gators and the Houston Cougars, and looked a quite different with a dramatic new hairstyle.
The San Antonio Spurs center was having a tremendous season averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks, and looked to be a lock to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award. He unfortunately was ruled out after the All-Star Game with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
With the NCAA championship game in San Antonio, Wembanyama walked in and sat courtside. While he’d stand out anyway at 7-foot-3, his new hairstyle certianly turned heads. Here’s the old look:
And his new braided-look he rocked on Monday night:
The 21-year-old also sat with Houston Rockets and NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, who was there rooting on his alumni Cougars.
It was a brutal loss for Houston, 65-63, and Olajuwon, but an epic game to watch as Florida rallied from 12 points down.
Greatness was in the building to see it, both past and present for a great game.
The new-look Wembanyama definitely caught some attention with his hair, though. Spurs fans can’t wait to see Wembanyama and his hair back on the court next season.