Victor Wembanyama’s freakishly large hand far bigger than Allie LaForce’s head

The 7-foot-3 San Antonio Spurs All-Star dwarfs the TNT reporter during NBA All-Star Weekend.

TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs.
TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama is described as an “alien” for his height and his skills. The San Antonio Spurs star’s freakishly large hands next to TNT reporter Allie LaForce is shocking to see and doesn’t even look humanly possible.

The 20-year-old All-Star makes almost anyone look small. The 7-foot-3 center even posed with 5-foot-3 Muggsy Bogues in a hilarious photo where Bogues disappeared in Wembanyama’s arms. He also dwarfed 6-foot-4 WNBA star Cameron Brink for a recent photo at the NBA Paris Game.

Victor Wembanyama playing chess in New York City.
Victor Wembanyama playing chess in New York City's Washington Square Park. / Rizark213/X

LaForce is 5-foot-8 herself and a former model and Miss Teen USA 2005. She’s not entirely tiny, but while interviewing Wembanyama on Saturday night, she certainly looked miniature. But what really stood out in a photo the 36-year-old LaForce’s shared on Instagram was how big his hand is.

RELATED: 7-foot-3 NBA star Victor Wembanyama has incredibly tall sister, brother too

RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink dwarfs Jamie Foxx standing back-to-back

That’s easily bigger than LaForce’s head.

Here’s LaForce interviewing 6-foot-2 Steph Curry to show how “normal” she looks talking to him.

Allie LaForce and Steph Curry
Allie LaForce/Instagram

Wembanyama has a wingspan of 8-feet long and sports a size 20.5 shoe.

In his second season, Wemby is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game.

The scary thing is he may not be done growing, and will likely fill out his frame. Photos like these with LaForce just show how much of an “alien” he really is.

