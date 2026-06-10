Victor Wembanyama's Sister Eve Debuts Strange Hairstyle During NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama put on one of his best performances of the NBA playoffs to this point against the New York Knicks on June 8, scoring 32 points on 11 of 18 shooting from the field, along with 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

And the Spurs needed this outing from Wemby, as they had fallen to a 2-0 deficit after two contests on their home court. Going behind 3-0 in an NBA postseason series is essentially a death sentence, so San Antonio did exactly what they needed to do by beating New York at Madison Square Garden during Game 3.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There was a somewhat strange sighting before Game 3 in New York City, as Wemby was seen drawing a statue at a public park alongside his sister, Eve, before the game.

While this was a wholesome activity between brother and sister, many found it hilarious that Wemby was so okay with being out in public doing a random activity before one of the biggest games of his life.

Victor Wembanyama drawing with his sister in a park in NYC 🎨



(🎥: hoopsnation on IG)#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/FclI2m7TVv — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) June 8, 2026

Eve Wembanyama Turns Heads With Hairstyle Display During Spurs' NBA Finals Run

While Victor is the biggest star in his family, there's no question that Eve (who has played for MB Zagłębie Sosnowiec in Poland) has built her own platform.

It appears that Eve Wembanyama is now a magazine cover star, as the @hoopsmagazinefr Instagram account posted a photo of her rocking a unique hairstyle in a June 9 Instagram post.

The post was captioned, "In this shoot, Eve Wembanyama reveals herself in both her attitude and her game. Pure elegance, textures, lines and volumes in the garment that perfectly reflect its energy. The hairstyle affirmed about her, expresses the strong person she is today. A player who wants to create her own path, impose her personality, and continue to progress step by step to reach the highest level."

Eve posted this to her story on June 9 with the caption, "✨🤭✨".

It's hard to describe the hairstyle, other than it looks like the number '8' or a hairstyle that a "Who" from Whoville in The Grinch might be rocking.

Still, it's cool to see Eve getting her own shine. There is hope that she'll eventually come to the United States to continue her basketball career, but she's clearly content with staying in her home country of France at this point.

But she's still just 24 years old, leaving plenty of time for her to bring her basketball talents stateside.