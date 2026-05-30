Victor Wembanyama Rocks All-Black Villain Outfit Before Spurs-Thunder Game 7

The best two words in sports are "Game 7". There's nothing that comes close to the excitement and entertainment that comes from a winner-take-all Game 7 in a postseason series, regardless of what sport it is.

NBA fans have been treated to several Game 7's during this current postseason. But the most intriguing of them all is tipping off on May 30, when the San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after making a three point basket | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

If the Spurs are going to knock off the defending champions on their home court, they're going to need another elite performance from superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Wemby disappointed in Oklahoma City in Game 5 but bounced back in a big way one game later, as his 28 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals in 28 minutes played in Game 6 were why San Antonio was able to cruise to a dominant 118-91 victory.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama's All-Black Pregame Outfit Gives Funeral Vibes Before Spurs-Thunder Game 7

Wembanyama has turned heads with some of the outfits he has worn to games this series. And this remained the case on Saturday, when he showed up wearing an all-black outfit that seemed to be a statement of his intentions heading into this winner-take-all showdown.

The Spurs' X account posted a video of Wemby walking in the Thunder's Paycom Center before Saturday's game. He's wearing what appears to be a black leather jacket, a black shirt under it, black pants, and black dress shoes. He is also carrying a black bag.

"on site 📍," the post is captioned.

on site 📍 pic.twitter.com/cKir98ryzf — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 30, 2026

It will be fascinating to see what Wemby can go against the Thunder in this Game 7, and whether another extraordinary performance will be enough to will his team to the NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks are waiting.