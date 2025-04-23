Warriors star Jimmy Butler downs crazy margarita going full Texas on off day
Even “Playoff Jimmy” needs a day off. The Golden State Warriors star took the time for a fun day out with a Texas-sized margarita after defeating the Houston Rockets in Game 1.
Since coming over to the Warriors in a February trade from the Miami Heat, Golden State has one of the best records in the league and the No. 1 ranked defense in several categories. Butler and his teammates put the clamps down on Houston to steal the first game on the road, 95-85.
RELATED: Jimmy Butler’s lavish $6.6 million California mansion has own coffee shop
Before Wednesday night’s Game 2 at the Toyota Center, Butler relaxed out with his boys playing some dominoes aka “bones.”
At least he’s drinking water there and hydrating because he also showed off a ginormous margarita with a full Dos Equis beer in it.
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha celebrating Warriors win
That looks amazing. Houston has some killer Tex-Mex, too.
That’s quite the fit on, too, with the Texas hat. Butler is clearly enjoying himself and has been a different person since coming to the Warriors vs. the one who ended things strained with Pat Riley and the Heat.
Here’s his full post with more photos.
Will the good times keep rolling for Butler and the Warriors in Texas, or will they head back to the Bay Area all even after Wednesday?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win