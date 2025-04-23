Jimmy Butler’s lavish $6.6 million California mansion has own coffee shop
Right now, Playoff Jimmy is here for the Golden State Warriors and locked in. After the season ends, the All-Star Jimmy Butler can escape to his mansion retreat outside of San Diego that is truly luxurious.
Butler, 35, came over to the Warriors before the All-Star break at the beginning of February from the Miami Heat where he left behind a baller $70K a month rental house in Florida.
Butler has played for the Chicago Bulls, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat, and now the Warriors, so he’s lived in various locations both warm weather and cold in the U.S.
RELATED: Steph Curry and Ayesha’s incredible $50 million Malibu mansion only has 4 bedrooms
Butler and the Warriors agreed on a $121 million extension through the 2026-27 season. His salary with the Heat was $48,798,677 per year. He can afford the best of the best, even though the California real estate market is way higher than those other cities.
His Southern California home is quite the work of art and is a resort-style mansion. Butler bought the property in 2020 at a steal with a reduced price of $4.3 million from the $11 million plus asking price that former Los Angeles Dodgers star Matt Kemp listed it at. It’s now worth $6.6 million.
RELATED: LeBron James’ $10 million Ohio home is a rebuilt masterpiece with insane features
The 15,844 square-foot property has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It has a state-of-the-art cinema, it’s own coffee shop, a recording studio, and more. Outside, there’s an outdoor kitchen, a cabana, a large Ininity pool, and of course a basketball court. See it below (swipe through).
Butler and the Warriors hope he doesn’t have to escape to his retreat until mid-June with his first championship under his belt.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win