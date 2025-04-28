Washington Commanders' new $3 billion RFK stadium has two hidden amazing features
After nearly three decades of playing in Landover, Maryland, Washington Commanders principal owner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the team's plan to return to RFK Stadium, where the franchise won three Super Bowls between 1961 and 1996.
Harris revealed the team is investing $2.7 billion in the new stadium, the single largest private investment in DC's history.
"Now, we want to bring the Commanders home with a new RFK that our fans will love, and our opponents will fear,” he said.
In addition to the new 65,000-seat stadium, they also plan to revitalize the surrounding area. "We said we could do it all -- Commanders, housing, park space, recreation, retail, entertainment and more – and, together, that's what we are delivering," Bowser said in statement.
"When we got control of 180 acres of land on the banks of the Anacostia, we knew right away that partnering with the Commanders would be the fastest and surest route to bringing the RFK campus to life."
The first rendering of the new RFK Stadium, which is expected to open in Fall 2030, includes a gorgeous glass dome. However, there are also two hidden features that locals will love.
The end zone seating is in the shape of a W, a nod to Washington and the team's logo. The shape also provides a view of The Capitol, one of the most famous historic landmarks in the city.
The Commanders' current lease at Northwest Stadium runs through 2027, however, quarterback Jayden Daniels and Co. can continue to play there until the new RFK Stadium is ready.
