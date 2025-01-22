Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels' mom explains why Commanders QB remains single
The Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game on Jan. 26. While Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Co. stunned the NFL world by taking down the Detroit Lions in the divisional round, one person was not surprised by their success: Regina Jackson, Daniels' mom.
Jackson proudly cheered for Washington in enemy territory at Ford Field as Daniels completed 71% of his passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns, along with 16 carries for 51 yards.
After the Commanders eliminated the No. 1 seeded Lions from the playoffs in a decisive 45-31 victory, the Rookie of the Year candidate ran over to his mom to hand her the game ball.
RELATED: Jayden Daniels' mom's custom Commanders jacket for Lions game revealed
While the 24-year-old quarterback prepares to play the biggest game of his NFL career, Washington's playing in their first NFC championship since 1991, his mother's been prepared for Daniels' stardom to skyrocket for years.
Before the Commanders selected Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the LSU alum and his mom appeared on Prime Video's The Money Game, which followed the school's star athletes and how they managed new NIL (name, image, likeness) deals.
A clip of the docu-series went viral ahead of the Commanders-Eagles game, as fans loved Jackson's warning to women looking at her son and seeing nothing but money bags. When asked what concerned her the most before entering the NFL, "Girls," she answered. "Them girls."
"Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, 'Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get ‘em.' And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels."
"So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening," she concluded. As for Daniels, who remains single, he couldn't help but laugh. "I bet she did say something like that."
While speaking to Boardroom in December, Daniels didn't hesitate to give his mother props for keeping his inner circle tight. "Nothing gets past my mama," he said. "She reads people, she doesn't want to put people around me that she doesn't feel will benefit me."
