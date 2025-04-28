Commander Country

WATCH: Washington D.C. Mayor releases hype video for Commanders new stadium deal

The Washington Commanders and city of Washington D.C. agreed to a new stadium deal, officially announced on Monday.

David Harrison

Oct 29, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Washington Redskins former quarterback Joe Theismann during the NFL International Series Fan Rally at the Victoria House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Washington Redskins former quarterback Joe Theismann during the NFL International Series Fan Rally at the Victoria House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are going home.

With reports coming out late Sunday evening, the official announcement that a deal has been struck between the Commanders and the city of Washington, D.C., pending city council approval, to bring the franchise back to the site of RFK Stadium.

In a nearly two-minute-long video shared by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to announce the deal, legendary quarterback Joe Theismann narrates what coming home means for the beloved franchise.

Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann.
Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann. / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

"I can still hear the crowds," Theismann says as the video opens on a shot of fans cheering from inside old RFK Stadium. "When I first stepped into RFK Stadium, I knew I'd found a home. The roar of the fans, the energy of the city, united as one, was unlike anything I'd ever experienced. RFK Stadium was the stage for the world's greatest in sports, culture, and entertainment. All in the heart of our nation's capital, it's time to revive that legacy. Let's bring the Commanders home.

"A new stadium will serve as the anchor for the RFK site," Theismann continues. "Unlocking new opportunities for generations to come. This means new housing, new restaurants, retail, and public spaces are all possible. The stadium development will create new access to the Anacostia waterfront while preserving some of our city's treasures. A world-class city deserves a world-class stadium uniting a sea of burgundy and gold, something that unites us in our pride for the district. The time is now. Let's bring Washington back to D.C."

