WNBA star A'ja Wilson unveils brand new basketball court for boys and girls club in Nevada
A'ja Wilson isn't just an MVP on the basketball court, she's an MVP off the court, too.
The Las Vegas Aces superstar, 28, partnered up with 2K games to give back to the Sin City community. Wilson and the gaming brand presented the James Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada a brand new basketball court for the kids to use.
"Creating a space for the next generation to play, grow, and believe in themselves," wrote the 2K Games in an Instagram post released in collaboration with Wilson on Wednesday, March 26. The photos in the post show Wilson and company cutting a ceremonial ribbon on the court, as well as a photo of the entire boys and girls club members.
Wilson has been enjoying her offseason from the WNBA. She's currently on a three-city tour promoting the release of her new Nike sneaker, the Pink Aura A'Ones.
One thing that Wilson did not do in this time was participate in Unrivaled. She told Time Magazine back in February that as cool as the new three-on-three league was, she was enjoying resting up before the 2025 WNBA season.
"That's my time to really just decompress. "Unrivaled seems great — my teammates are loving it," she told the outlet.
Wilson and the Aces were eliminated in the 2024 playoffs by the New York Liberty, who went on to win the WNBA Finals. The two-time champion will be looking for some revenge come the summertime.