Odell Beckham Jr. has never needed much help getting noticed.

On Sunday, all it took was a new hair color.

Beckham arrived at MetLife Stadium sporting a head of light purple hair, adding another look to a career that has included nearly as many memorable hairstyles as highlight-reel catches.

The NFL put the change front and center on its official Instagram account, sharing photos of Beckham before the New York Giants' game with the Tennessee Titans.

“@OBJ is rocking purple hair today 🔥,” the league wrote.

That was all the invitation NFL fans needed.

Some had jokes about the color. Others wondered whether Beckham was feeling nostalgic for another one of his former teams.

But plenty of fans looked past the purple hair altogether and zeroed in on something else: They want to see more of Beckham on the football field.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Purple Hair Gets NFL Fans Talking

Beckham has spent much of his career experimenting with his hair, so another change wasn't exactly out of character.

Purple, however, immediately gave fans material.

“I guess he wants a be a raven again,” one commenter joked, referencing Beckham's previous stint with Baltimore.

“That would be nice if he was a raven again,” another added.

One fan delivered a particularly simple verdict: “Grape hair don't care.”

And another joked that Beckham “Came back to do fashion shows.”

The NFL may have intended to spotlight Beckham's latest style change, but the comments didn't stay focused on his hair for long.

Fans Want to See More of OBJ on the Field

For many Giants fans, seeing Beckham back in New York still carries some nostalgia. He became one of football's biggest stars during his first run with the franchise, and his return put him back in the uniform where his NFL career began.

That history also explains why a seemingly harmless post about purple hair produced so many comments about football.

“More hairstyles than catches this year,” one fan wrote.

Another offered a variation: “More hair changes than catches.”

“More hairstyles than snaps,” someone else added.

One commenter questioned the attention Beckham was receiving altogether, writing, “The way y’all using him for the algorithm but not on the field is kind of sad 🙃”

Another joked: “Make bro the giants mascot at this point.”

There were even fans thinking about their fantasy teams.

“Don’t care unless he’s getting me some fantasy points,” one commenter wrote.

The responses were hardly subtle, but they also showed something about Beckham that has remained true throughout his NFL career.

People are still watching.

A new hair color was enough to put OBJ back in the middle of the conversation Sunday. Fans just made it abundantly clear that the next thing they want to talk about has nothing to do with purple.

