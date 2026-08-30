Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Giants' Roster, Completing His Return to Where It All Started

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has always insisted that he never wanted to leave the team that gave him his first start in the NFL.

Sources: Odell Beckham Jr. has officially made the #Giants' 53-man roster.



After a strong camp, OBJ has now earned a roster spot in New York. pic.twitter.com/d60vzWTd99 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2026

After seven years away, during which he played for four teams, won a Super Bowl championship with the Rams, and missed the 2022 and 2025 seasons, Beckham is back to finish what he started with Big Blue, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Beckham, whose roster status seemed uncertain given head coach John Harbaugh’s responses to questions about the receiver this summer, has made the Giants’ initial 53-man roster.

The 33-year-old receiver finished second on the team with 76 receiving yards, three behind team receiving leader Dalen Cambre’s total of 79. Both Beckham and Cambre had seven receptions apiece and zero touchdowns.

Per PFF, Beckham finished among the top 30 receivers in average yards per reception, his 10.9 average tying him for 27th with JP Richardson of the Bears and Trent Sherfield of the Bills. Beckham also finished eighth league-wide in average air yards per pass target with 14.92.

MORE: I just got off the phone with Odell Beckham Jr. who told me his reaction to learning he officially is a #Giants player again:



"I am excited. I found out when I was walking off the field. Coach said congratulations and he said that I worked hard. I told him I will give him… pic.twitter.com/nsf82YwWeW — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 30, 2026

Beckham, who ran 47 routes this summer, was fairly consistent in getting open, even though he wasn’t always targeted. He leaned on his faith and resolved to overcome any obstacles put in his way—never missing a practice since returning to the Giants.

“I fear nothing, you know?” Beckham said after Friday’s preseason finale against the Jets. “It meant that much to me to come back, so how are you going to respond?

“When you feel like you let yourself down, you let your brothers down, you let your family down, and you're like, you know you can make these plays, you know you're capable of doing this, how are you gonna respond?

“And I feel like I picked up my intensity. I picked myself up, I carried myself, my chin high, and I just tried to give my best effort.”

His effort was clearly good enough to make the roster, but now comes the next step: making an impact toward his goal of helping the Giants win a championship.

“Making the team, there'd be a lot of celebration,” he said. “There would be a lot of smiles, a lot of emotions, but deep down inside, knowing what I wanna do for this team, who I wanna be as a man in the locker room–I've been through it all, you know?

“And I'm here for the younger ones who need me. But you know me well enough to know my goals are always gonna be the biggest, and I always wanna make an impact, and that's what I plan on doing.”

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