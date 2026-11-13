Sam Hartman has spent much of his football career trying to earn a starting job. His next starring role, however, is already guaranteed.

The Washington Commanders quarterback has officially been named the next star of ABC's "The Bachelor," putting the former Notre Dame standout at the center of one of reality television's biggest franchises.

ABC confirmed the news Friday, Nov. 13, introducing Hartman as its leading man for Season 30 in a joint Instagram announcement with the show's official account.

"Meet Sam Hartman, your new Bachelor," the post read, alongside a promotional photo of the 27-year-old wearing a black suit and holding the show's signature red rose.

The new season premieres March 21, 2027.

It's quite the career turn for a quarterback whose journey to the NFL has been anything but conventional. Hartman went from college football star to undrafted free agent, fighting for opportunities in Washington. Now, he'll be handing out roses to women hoping to win his heart.

And if the early reaction is any indication, ABC may have found someone capable of bringing a few former viewers back.

Sam Hartman's 'Bachelor' Announcement Has Fans Talking

Hartman's casting immediately caught the attention of football fans and longtime "Bachelor" viewers, many of whom were surprised to see an active NFL quarterback taking on the role.

"And just like that, I might watch the Bachelor again," one Instagram user commented on the announcement.

Another wrote, "Well I'm officially BACK after taking the last 4 years off from watching. Please don't let this be a joke."

The reaction makes sense. Hartman has attracted attention throughout his football career, particularly during his lone season at Notre Dame, where his long hair, beard and easygoing personality made him a recognizable figure well beyond the field.

But becoming the Bachelor is a different proposition entirely.

Instead of answering questions about offensive schemes and quarterback competitions, Hartman will spend the season navigating first dates, rose ceremonies and the very public search for a relationship.

There's also an interesting NFL connection waiting for him.

Jesse Palmer, who currently hosts "The Bachelor," was himself an NFL quarterback before starring as the show's fifth Bachelor in 2004. More than two decades later, Hartman is following a remarkably similar path.

From Notre Dame to the NFL, Hartman's Career Takes an Unexpected Turn

Before the reality television announcement, Hartman was best known for his prolific college football career.

He spent five seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2023 season, finishing his collegiate career with more than 15,000 passing yards and 134 touchdown passes.

Despite those numbers, Hartman wasn't selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent and has continued working to establish himself at the professional level, spending time on Washington's practice squad.

His appearance on "The Bachelor" won't be his first experience with reality-style television, either. Hartman previously appeared on Netflix's "QB1: Beyond the Lights," which followed highly regarded high school quarterbacks pursuing their football dreams.

Back then, the focus was on where football might take him.

Nearly a decade later, the answer has become considerably more interesting.

Hartman's football career isn't necessarily over, but for now, he has another opportunity in front of him, one that has nothing to do with earning snaps or climbing a depth chart.

And come March, he'll have an entirely different audience rooting for him to find a win.

