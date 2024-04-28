Quarterback Sam Hartman Signs With The Washington Commanders
Former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman didn't hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft, but his dreams of catching on with a NFL team are not gone. Almost immediately following the conclusion of the seventh round it was announced that Hartman had already signed with the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders traded last season's starter - Sam Howell - to the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason. Head coach Dan Quinn went into this year's draft with three quarterbacks on the roster: Jeff Driskel, Jake Fromm and Marcus Mariota. Washington selected former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.
Hartman finished his college career as one of the most prolific passers in the history of the game. The North Carolina native finished his career with 15,656 passing yards, 134 passing touchdowns, 1135 completions, 1898 attempts and he rushed for 20 touchdowns. He ranks 5th all-time in passing yards, he's tied for 3rd all-time in passing touchdowns and he ranks 7th all-time in pass completions.
Hartman transferred to Notre Dame for the 2023 season after spending the first five seasons of his college career at Wake Forest. In 2023 he set career highs with 8.9 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 159.5. He passed for 2,689 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding three scores on the ground. Hartman opted not to play in Notre Dame's bowl game after leading the team to a 9-3 regular season record.
Hartman started as a true freshman for the Deacons all the way back in 2018, passing for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns that season. After spending most of the 2019 season as a backup, Hartman re-emerged as the teams starter in 2020. His best statistical season came in 2022 when Hartman passed for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns that season while leading Wake Forest to an 11-3 record and a trip to the ACC Championship game. In his final season at Wake Forest he passed for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns.
