Thanksgiving football is getting a head start this year, and the NFL has called on one of the biggest bands in music history to help kick off the holiday.

For the league's inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game, the Green Bay Packers will visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 25. But the entertainment between the second and third quarters might draw just as much attention as the game itself.

U2 is headlining the halftime show, nearly 25 years after delivering a Super Bowl performance that still gives football fans chills.

The Irish rock band is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has a new album out and has already teased some special guests for Wednesday night's festivities.

Whether you're tuning in for the football, the music or simply looking for something to watch while prepping Thanksgiving dinner, here's everything you need to know.

Who Is Performing at the 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Eve Halftime Show?

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. will take the stage at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday night.

The timing is particularly special for U2. Fifty years after the four musicians first came together in Dublin in 1976, the band is celebrating a milestone anniversary with new music and plans to return to the road.

The 22-time Grammy Award winners recently released their 16th studio album, "Carnaval De Luz," their first collection of entirely new material in nine years. The group is also gearing up for its 2027 world tour, "Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show on Earth."

Wednesday's halftime performance will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

U2 Is Behind One of the Greatest Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

There is a particularly poignant piece of NFL history behind Wednesday night's performance.

On Feb. 3, 2002, less than five months after the Sept. 11 attacks, U2 took the stage at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans during Super Bowl XXXVI between the New England Patriots and the then-St. Louis Rams.

The band opened with "Beautiful Day" before delivering an emotional tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks.

As Bono sang "Where the Streets Have No Name," the names of the victims scrolled across an enormous screen behind the band. Near the end of the performance, the singer opened his jacket to reveal an American flag stitched into its lining.

Nearly a quarter-century later, that performance remains a benchmark for Super Bowl halftime entertainment.

Fittingly, the Rams will once again be playing when U2 takes the NFL stage, only this time in front of their home crowd in Southern California.

Will U2 Bring Out Special Guests During the Thanksgiving Eve Halftime Show?

U2 has already given fans a little something to speculate about.

When the performance was announced in October, the band teased appearances from special guests, though their identities have been kept under wraps.

The setlist remains a mystery, too.

With five decades of music to choose from, the band could easily fill its allotted halftime slot with some of its biggest hits. "Beautiful Day," "With or Without You," "One" and "Where the Streets Have No Name" would all be natural fits for a stadium performance.

Whether the group will revisit any elements of its memorable 2002 Super Bowl show or use Wednesday night to showcase its newest music remains to be seen.

What Time Is the NFL Thanksgiving Eve Halftime Show and How Can You Watch?

Netflix will begin its live coverage two hours before Wednesday night's scheduled game broadcast, with U2 expected to take the stage sometime during the 9 p.m. ET hour.

Here's what to know before settling in for the evening:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Pregame coverage: 6 p.m. ET

Game broadcast: 8 p.m. ET

Estimated halftime show: Between 9:30 and 10 p.m. ET

How to watch: Netflix

There is no official start time for U2's performance, as it will depend on the length of the first half.

Netflix subscribers can watch the game and halftime show at no additional cost, regardless of their subscription tier.

U2 follows Beyoncé, who headlined Netflix's Christmas Day halftime show in 2024, and Snoop Dogg, who took center stage on Christmas in 2025.

This year, though, fans won't even have to wait until Thanksgiving Day for their first helping of holiday football.