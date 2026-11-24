The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 in a matchup with major NFC playoff implications. It’s the perfect way to start the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate in what is the first-ever game on Thanksgiving Eve. Both teams enter the game at 6-4 and tied for the final playoff spot. A win on Wednesday would give either team an important head-to-head tiebreaker as the season enters December.

How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers in Week 12

Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

Date: Wednesday, November 25

Time: 5 p.m. PT

How to watch/listen: Netflix | CBS LA | ESPNLA 710 | SiriusXM

Play-by-play: Noah Eagle (TV), J.B. Long (Radio), Tony Santiago (Spanish)

Analysts: Luke Kuechly (TV), Maurice Jones-Drew (Radio), Ricardo Lopez (Spanish)

Sideline Reporters: Tom Pelissero (TV), MJ Acosta-Ruiz (TV), D’Marco Farr (Radio)

Officials: Alan Eck (Referee), Paul King (Umpire)

The Rams are set to play their second game this season on Netflix. They also played in primetime on Netflix in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, losing 27-7. Fans watching on Netflix will need an active subscription, but the game is included in all subscription plans. The game can also be watched locally on CBS LA.

Alan Eck is set to be Wednesday’s referee. Home teams are 5-3 with Eck as the referee this season. Eck’s last Rams game came last season against the Detroit Lions. The Rams are 2-0 with Eck as the referee, while the Packers are 0-2.

Rams and Packers Take Different Approaches to Bye Week

A big topic of conversation with the Rams and Packers set to play on Thanksgiving Eve is the shortened bye week. Instead of both teams getting 13 days between games, the Rams and Packers are getting nine. Despite the scheduling disadvantage, teams still have to adhere to rules in the CBA.

According to the CBA, players are required to get four consecutive days off during the bye week. With the Rams set to play next Thursday, the Rams took those four days off last week after their win against the Cardinals. Conversely, the Packers are set to take their four off days after the game against the Rams.

Sean McVay Seeks First Career Win Against Matt LaFleur

Sean McVay finally got a win over a LaFleur brother before the bye week, beating Mike LaFleur and the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to that win, McVay had been 0-6 against the LaFleur family. Of course, five of those losses have come at the hands of Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers.

This is a matchup that Matt LaFleur has dominated. McVay and the Rams have lost by one score or less just twice in the five matchups, most recently losing 24-19 back in 2024. McVay got his first win against Nick Sirianni earlier this season and will hope to get his first over Matt LaFleur on Wednesday.

Defensive Reinforcements Arrive as Rams Honor Fearsome Foursome

The Rams will wear their Fearsome Foursome throwback uniforms on Wednesday against the Packers for the first time this season. During the offseason, the Rams released two throwback-style uniforms, one of which paid tribute to the Fearsome Foursome.

Coincidentally, the Rams will be relying on their defense to win the game on Wednesday against the Packers. For the first time this season, the Rams will have Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Aaron Donald, Byron Young, and Myles Garrett on the field together.

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