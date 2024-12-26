How much did Beyonce get paid for Netflix NFL Christmas halftime show?
The NFL Christmas doubleheader on Netflix delivered some underwhelming games for the holiday, but one thing that did not disappoint was Beyonce's halftime performance.
Beyonce performed in her hometown of Houston as the Texans hosted the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium.
During her performance, Beyonce had cameos from Post Malone and Shaboozey for performances of "Levii’s Jeans" and "Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin'", along with an epic line dance from her and Jay Z's daughter, Blue Ivy.
RELATED: Beyonce, Blue Ivy slay line dance during Christmas halftime show
It was the first-ever live performance of songs from her critically acclaimed country album, Cowboy Carter.
Beyonce delivered with her halftime show that many said was Super Bowl-worthy. But how much did the Grammy winner bank for taking the stage during the NFL's Netflix debut?
The performance was reported part of a three-project, $60 million deal between Beyonce and Netflix which was signed in 2019. The first project from the agreement was the concert documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce. She reportedly earned $20 million for that project, leading to speculation that she picked up another $20 million for the halftime show.
RELATED: Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flexes custom Texans jersey awaiting Beyonce
“If we believe this to be true, then that’s $20 million specifically for this [halftime] performance,” Dan Ruchie, founder of Trapital, a company that provides insights into music and sports, told Andscape.
That's not a bad payday for her 15-minute performance.
In the end, Beyonce's performance was the only highlight from the "Beyonce Bowl," with the Ravens running away with a 31-2 dog-walking of the Texans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game