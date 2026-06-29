Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Djokovic Shares Personal Milestone Before Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic opens his 2026 Wimbledon appearance against Wu Yibing on Monday as he goes for an eighth title at the All England Club. The celebrated athlete last won a grand slam at Flushing Meadows in 2023.

His wife, Jelena Djokovic, is often seen by his side. She's a Serbian businesswoman and is also the co-founder and global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, a charity that she and Novak started in 2007 to help support early childhood development and education in Serbia.

"We are a group of passionate dreamers and compassionate doers, who want to make a difference, and who deeply believe that every child matters," the Novak Djokovic Foundation states of its mission as an organization. "By giving every child the opportunity to receive a quality preschool education, we are giving them a chance to flourish. To know the joy of success. To believe that they are worthy of their dreams."

So, Jelena is often busy with work, but she wasn't too busy to celebrate her birthday before Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Djokovic Shares 40th Birthday Message

Jelena's birthday was on June 17, and it was a big one. She turned 40. In honor, she took to social media to share photos from her birthday vacation, as well as a message of love and thanks.

"Thank you all for the wonderful messages and wishes," she wrote in a caption of a video with Novak. "Here I am, reporting a few days late to thank you. It was celebrated like Ivk's Slava, so I didn't arrive earlier," she said with a laughing face emoji.

"On my birthday, or some important dates, traditionally, one always needs a very big storm, and the sun," she added. "Some would think it's bad luck, but from my experience, that's when we all have the best time.

She added that she's "super happy and in love and grateful" and also thanked her followers for "all the wishes and love."

"I didn’t have a chance to sit down and reflect, as the celebrations kept going for days, and I am yet to sleep properly," she stated with laughing emojis before saying "much love to everyone and thank you" and simply, "40- love."

More on The Novak Djokovic Foundation

The Novak Djokovic Foundation's mission is to help with early childhood development, and they state that they believe that's a way to invest in "everyone's future."

"More importantly, we are investing in dreams," its mission statement adds. "In hope. In change. In victory. It's that simple."

Through the organization's programs and projects, they provide the means, methods and materials necessary to reach their end goal, which is to enable every child in Serbia to attend early years programs and get a good education.