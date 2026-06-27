Novak Djokovic Sends Strong Message Before Wimbledon

Many of the biggest names in tennis participated in their pre-tournament press conferences today at the All England Club. The 2026 Wimbledon Championships are here, and Novak Djokovic sounds like his old self again.

Despite Djokovic's tricky draw, the 24-time Grand Slam champion struck a surprisingly confident tone during his media availability on Saturday. Djokovic explained that he feels much better before Wimbledon than he did at Roland-Garros, and how he loves playing on grass.

Djokovic More Confident on Grass

Novak Djokovic during practice at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / ISI Photos

"I think it is different in terms of just the overall physical state," Djokovic told the media. "I think I'm better prepared here than I was for Roland-Garros."

Djokovic transitioned to discuss the surface. "Obviously, playing on grass, compared to clay, you don't need to exert as much physical effort. So that's better for me. I always loved playing on grass. I have a very good score here, history, in Wimbledon. That gives me a higher dose of confidence coming into the tournament."

Everyone knew Djokovic was not 100% healthy before the French Open. The Serbian superstar played just one match on clay before Roland-Garros. However, Djokovic revealed that his three matches in Paris left him depleted.

"Roland-Garros was physically very draining, demanding. Three matches that I played — all of them went almost four hours — but I'm proud of the effort. I lost in the third round against a 20-years-younger opponent, fought until the end in the five sets, almost four and whatever hours that we played."

Djokovic's Outlook at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic and Joao Fonseca at Roland-Garros. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Of course, it was not just any young opponent that Djokovic lost to on Court Philippe-Chatrier. It was the Brazilian prodigy, Joao Fonseca. Unfortunately for tennis fans, Fonseca and Djokovic are on opposite sides of the draw in London.

Once again, Djokovic did not play any warm-up tournaments on grass before Wimbledon. He has popularized the trend of top players transitioning from clay to hard courts to grass — and skipping warm-up tournaments altogether. So, the 39-year-old's body should be fresh entering this pivotal first week.

Djokovic is the ATP World No. 8 with a singles record of 9-4 with zero titles. He kicks off his Wimbledon campaign against Wu Yibing on Monday. Could Djokovic win his 8th Wimbledon title? With Carlos Alcaraz out of the draw, it is possible. Djokovic certainly sounds confident.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.